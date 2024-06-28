Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.5 %
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
