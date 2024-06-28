Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

PM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

