Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.02.

MRNA opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,210,631. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $347,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

