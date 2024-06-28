Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 97.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

