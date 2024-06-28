Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 549,276 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,881,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

