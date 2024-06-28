Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $171,943,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,748,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

