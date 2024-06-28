Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

FORR opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.96 million, a P/E ratio of 563.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 35,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

