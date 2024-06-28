Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Forrester Research Trading Down 0.4 %
FORR opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.96 million, a P/E ratio of 563.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.79.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
