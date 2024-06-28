Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 11,033.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $1.77 on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.