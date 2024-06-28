Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 15,835.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

About Piraeus Financial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.