ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,635.36 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,051.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,051.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,356 shares of company stock worth $949,987. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

