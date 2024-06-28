Citigroup Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $148.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $167.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.41.

Celanese Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $135.89 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

