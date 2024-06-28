Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ LYEL opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.41.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
