Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 198,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

