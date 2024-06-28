FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $13.93 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

