EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

