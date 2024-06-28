Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 56.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.