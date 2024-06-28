Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 16,145.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $0.83 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.
