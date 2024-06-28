Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 16,145.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CCM opened at $0.83 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

