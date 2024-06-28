SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. SMC has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMC will post 1 EPS for the current year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

