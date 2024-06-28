Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Price Performance

NGTF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

