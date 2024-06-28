Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $645,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 127,763 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at $15.76 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

