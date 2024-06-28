CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

