Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CREG opened at $1.05 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

