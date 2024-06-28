iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ILIT opened at $10.91 on Friday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
