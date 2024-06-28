iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILIT opened at $10.91 on Friday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Get iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF alerts:

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.