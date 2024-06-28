Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NAUT stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

