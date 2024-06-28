Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Neurogene to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Neurogene
Neurogene Trading Up 8.8 %
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.