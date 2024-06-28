NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About NantHealth
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.