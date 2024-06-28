Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

