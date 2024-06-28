Truist Financial Boosts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.