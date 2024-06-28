Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $1,152.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,015.91.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,050.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

