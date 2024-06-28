StockNews.com Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

