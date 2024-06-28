BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $2.70 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $2.70 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.45 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $48,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

