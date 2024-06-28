BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.45.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,966 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,938.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 334,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 317,763 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.