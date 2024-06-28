Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Trading Up 3.5 %

ROKU stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $35,856,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.