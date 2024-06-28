RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 13.0 %

RIBT opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

