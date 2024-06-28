Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

