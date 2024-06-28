Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $651,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after buying an additional 377,745 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,479,000 after buying an additional 956,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after buying an additional 51,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

