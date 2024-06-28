PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $517,000 Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.