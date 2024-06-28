RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 11,153 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0 %

T opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

