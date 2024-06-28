Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 5,691 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 483.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

