UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 7,602.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,178 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $165,749,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 233,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PATH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

