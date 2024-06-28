CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $44,711,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.59. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $176.05 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.