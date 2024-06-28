Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

