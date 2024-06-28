Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 6,466 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

