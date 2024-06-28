Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,387,000 after buying an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,427,000 after acquiring an additional 936,339 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,557 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,436,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.75 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

