Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

