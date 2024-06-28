851 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO opened at $242.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

