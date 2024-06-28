Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

