Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 990,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634,479 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $8,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 130,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $2,936,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

