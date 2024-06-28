Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $306.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

