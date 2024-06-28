Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 3,473 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

