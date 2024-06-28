Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 23.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,516,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $430,908,000 after purchasing an additional 476,522 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 28,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 227,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

